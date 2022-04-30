Why did UNC football quarterback Sam Howell slide out of 2022 NFL Draft’s first two days

Once projected as the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, North Carolina’s record-breaking Sam Howell dropped out of the first three rounds.

Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Malik Willis of Liberty and Matt Corral of Ole Miss are the quarterbacks who have been picked ahead of the falling Howell, passed by across the course of 105 overall selections thus far.

The draft resumes Saturday with Rounds 4-7. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Pickett, the Player of the Year last season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, at No. 20 in the first round Thursday night.

Ridder didn’t come off the board until the third round Friday night. He went No. 74 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, coached by Tar Heels alum Arthur Smith. Willis, a slider down the board like Howell, was chosen at No. 86 by the Tennessee Titans.

Corral’s selection had to arrive with disappointment for Howell. His hometown Carolina Panthers put together a trade with the New England Patriots to move into the third round for the purpose of drafting a quarterback, which became Corral instead of Howell at No. 94.

Howell is from Indian Trail and starred at Sun Valley High School in Monroe, about 20 miles from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. As a kid growing up in the area, he worked jobs at the stadium during Panthers home games, even delivering play printouts to the opposing quarterbacks.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown said recently during the leadup to the draft that Howell will be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. As Howell claimed 27 school records and grew into the Tar Heels’ career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns, Brown often referred to him as a future first-round pick.

“Somebody will be lucky to get him,” Brown said recently. “Sam was a dream as a player, as a teammate.”

Ridder, Willis, Corral and Howell remained undrafted by the start of the third round Friday night, against long odds. ESPN’s draft tracker had assigned Willis a less than 1 percent chance of being on the board past the second round. Likewise, Corral (2 percent), Ridder (4 percent) and Howell (19 percent) had been projected to be taken before the third round by considerable margins.

