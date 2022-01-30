Why did the 49ers’ Nick Bosa get away with peeing in public at Bay Port High School? Would he if he were poor?

EDITOR: I recently read the article regarding the 49ers using Bay Port’s field for practice (“How the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers ended up at Bay Port High School, and the viral moment that came from it,” Scott Venci).

As a Bay Port alumni and father I was disappointed to read Nick Bosa using the field as his personal latrine.

His actions were viewed by many underaged children, given the social media posts, and was also in the vicinity of an elementary school. I understand this action did not cause unimaginable harm to the kids who witnessed it; in fact, I bet it was a source of excitement and hilarity. However, what disappoints me is the lack of action taken by security/law enforcement.

We all know if this were a homeless veteran or any other non-famous, working-class American, campus security and local police would have reacted instantly and without question. That veteran/working-class American might have been arrested for indecent exposure (Class A misdemeanor), charged, fined, and could be placed on a sex offenders list if prosecutors had evidence that he exposed himself.

San Francisco 49ers players stand on the Bay Port High School football field on Jan. 21, the day before their NFC divisional playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers. No. 97, Nick Bosa, can be seen in the background.

However, due to Nick Bosa’s status and money he becomes a headline with no real consequences. This inequity in which the law is strictly adhered to when judging lower/working-class Americans and blatantly, flippantly disregarded when reacting to the illegal actions of the rich and famous is disenchanting.

This is just a small but profound example of the systemic injustice seen in our judicial system.

Getting a mere $1,000 donation from a billion-dollar franchise to have a millionaire piss on our field in view of our children with no consequences: What a deal, but not for us.

Jack Hamersky is a Green Bay Press-Gazette reader who graduated from Bay Port in 2005 and now lives in Alabama.

