Why did MLB add Pujols, Cabrera to the All Star game? Check out these numbers

It’s been several years since either Albert Pujols or Miguel Cabrera played in the All-Star Game, but they’ll both be back this week.

Thanks to a new clause in the collective bargaining agreement MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added both as “All-Star Legends Selections.”

“Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation,” Manfred wrote in statement. “They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades.”

Pujols, who says he’ll retire after this season, and Cabrera will be a hard acts to follow. Manfred faces a tall task in subsequent All Star Games of tapping “Legends” who approach the duo’s hitting totals, career accolades or just longevity.

Sound like hyperbole? Check out these career numbers.

In historic company with Hank Aaron

Pujols and Cabrera are two of the three players in history to register 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles. The only other MLB player with that combination: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

Both stand out among MLB greats in individual statistical categories, too.

Pujols ranks 5th for career home runs

Pujols, who has hit 6 home runs this season, needs 15 more in the second half to join the exclusive 700 home run club. Only Alex Rodriguez, who retired in 2016 with 696 home runs, stands between him and that trio of baseball legends.

By the end of their 13th seasons, Pujols had a 100-home run lead over controversial home run king Barry Bonds and was 77 ahead of Aaron. The chart above shows Pujols’ home run trajectory along with Bonds’ unusual path to 762. But, of course, that’s for a completely different story.

Cabrera has highest career batting average among active players

Cabrera is one of five active players with a career batting average over .300, according to Baseball Reference. Houston’s Jose Altuve trails Cabrera by 3 points at .306.

Story continues

Still, today’s game is different than it was in the days of Ty Cobb (1st all time at .366), Ted Williams (10th, .344) or Babe Ruth (13th, .342). Cabrera ranks 114th in professional baseball history.

Pujols, Cabrera offensive stats among best ever

Of the nearly 20,000 people who have played professional baseball during the last 150 years, Pujols and Cabrera top many of key offensive statistics.

Both have piled up accolades while winning World Series

Both have helped at least one of their teams to World Series championships.

As a rookie, Cabrera had 18 hits, including 4 home runs, in the Marlins’ 2003 playoff run, which culminated with a sweep of the Yankees in the World Series. As a Tiger, he was part of three consecutive American League Championship Series. One led to a World Series birth in 2012 where they were swept by the Giants.

Pujols went to three World Series in his first tour with the Cardinals and brought home two titles to St. Louis before being wooed in 2012 to California by a 9-year, $224 million deal with the Angels.

Cabrera is in his second-to-last year of an 8-year, $248 million contract with Detroit. He has said he will likely retire after 2023, but his contract does leave the door open for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera: Why MLB added duo to All-Star Game