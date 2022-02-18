Why did Cristiano Ronaldo sell his Trump Tower NYC condo for a loss? and Your estate plan might be outdated if it excludes digital assets

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

The soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently unloaded his Trump Tower condo in Manhattan for $7.18 million, a whopping $11.32 million less than he paid in 2015. Read More

This expat scored a $905-a-month rental in Sintra, Portugal

With its cool and cloudy microclimate, Sintra is very different from most of Portugal. Read More

Your estate plan might be outdated because it excludes digital assets

Update legal documents to include your life in the cyber world. Read More

‘These delivery delays are raising construction costs and pricing prospective buyers out of the market’: Home builder confidence dips amid supply disruptions

Construction companies are still facing challenges in building homes in a timely fashion as they struggle to get necessary materials. Read More

‘Companies can no longer look the other way’: Is it time for corporate America to take a stand on abortion?

‘This is not like you can ignore what is a fundamental healthcare-access issue for literally half the population.’ Read More

Commission-free stock-market trading on some platforms may be raising costs and volatility for all of us

An arrangement known as payment for order flow drives some commission-free brokers’ orders to off-exchange market makers. Read More

Midcareer millennials now have negotiating power—how to get the job you want, on the terms you want

Here are tips from career coaches on being strategic with your job search, preparing for negotiations and asking for what you want. Read More

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E—practical and high tech, with performance that lives up to its name

The Mustang Mach-E strikes an excellent balance of range, performance, tech, and value in one stylish electric SUV. Read More

‘She owes thousands of dollars on one credit card’: My mother spends too much money helping her family in the Caribbean. How can I get her to put herself first?

‘She brought me and my brother to this country two decades ago, and has since worked endlessly to provide for us.’

Read More

‘They have an uneasy truce’: How do I keep my girlfriend’s abusive estranged husband from getting his hands on any inheritance I leave her?

‘She plans to divorce him eventually, but she is not ready to take that step for fear of what will happen at that time.’ Read More