Why Deion Sanders said Jackson State football is leaving Southern Heritage Classic

This year’s Southern Heritage Classic remains on for Sept. 10, but it hasn’t stopped Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders from reiterating this will be the team’s last trip to Memphis.

During a video on his Instagram feed that discussed Jackson State’s 2022 schedule, Sanders said Wednesday Jackson State would not play in the game past this season because he believes JSU should be compensated more than it already is.

He mentioned how the university brings seven buses for its band, four buses for the team, several administrators and, according to athletic director Ashley Robinson sitting beside him, 40,000 alumni to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium against Tennessee State.

Between that, hotel accommodations and food, Sanders added Jackson State doesn’t make enough money from the game to cover the costs spent getting there.

“By the time we get back, we’re broke. We’re going to stop all that, just so y’all know,” Sanders said. “It’s got to be equitable for us at Jackson. We got to do business now. We got to quit playing games, we’re doing business.”

According to contracts obtained by The Commercial Appeal, both Jackson State and Tennessee State are each paid $350,000 for every game from 2020-24 by Summitt Management Company, which puts on the game every year. The contracts were signed by both schools in fall 2019.

Jackson State and Tennessee State are responsible for travel, meals and lodging expenses “incurred in connection with its football team, marching band and staff” while Summitt Management Company is responsible for all other expenses.

Fred Jones, founder of the Classic, declined comment when asked about what Sanders said but submitted a brief statement.

HERITAGE CLASSIC ON FOR 2022: Jackson State will play Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State one last time in 2022

SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC: Jackson State pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic in ‘clear breach’ of contract, says Fred Jones

Story continues

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: All but one of Jackson State’s football opponents in 2022 will be HBCUs. Here’s the full schedule

“When I have something to say, I’ll say something,” Jones said.

The game has been played every year since 1990.

On Feb. 1, Jackson State’s general counsel sent Jones a letter stating it was terminating its participation in the game for the final three years after its conference entered an agreement involving events that conflict with the game. Ten days later, JSU reversed course and said it would play this season’s game against Tennessee State but not for 2023 and 2024.

Jones told the Clarion Ledger on Feb. 2 that Jackson State breached the contract by terminating the agreement for the final three years. Tennessee State president Glenda Glover also said in a statement the contract was breached while adding Jackson State’s decision was “an insensitive and irresponsible act” that would harm the Memphis business community.

Jackson State responded on Feb. 11 that legal correspondence between the university and the Summitt Management Company was leaked and “did not reflect ongoing communication between the parties.” The university added it was never its intent “to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season.”

The statement runs counter to the first letter that Jackson State’s general counsel sent Jones that said “this correspondence shall serve as notice of JSU’s termination of its participation in the Southern Heritage Classic and the Agreement between the parties.”

Jones told the Clarion Ledger on Feb. 11 that there had been no ongoing communication with the university prior to receiving the initial letter. In a statement later that day, he added he was pleased the game was still on but added Jackson State “is now wisely mitigating damages for its breach of contract by honoring its legal commitment to 2022.”

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network’s 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Deion Sanders: Why Jackson State is leaving Southern Heritage Classic