Why Cowboys have ‘very little chance’ to beat 49ers, per Tony Dungy

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers

Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team.

The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.

The Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports “Football Night in America” uniquely explained why he believes the 49ers will come out on top this weekend.

It wasn’t the x’s and o’s that Dungy attributed his prediction to, but rather the time for preparation each team will have.

San Francisco hosted the Seattle Seahawks last week on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT. The 49ers were in their locker room celebrating their victory around 4:40 p.m. PT. More than 48 hours later, the Cowboys were just beginning their game in Tampa Bay against the Bucs to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Cowboys, however, didn’t have much time to celebrate their win. They had to hop on a plane and head back to Dallas, and then will hop on another plane to Santa Clara.

That type of turnaround can be exhausting for any team, and Dungy believes it ultimately will cost Dallas the game.

But given that the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season and the 49ers haven’t since the 1994 season, both teams have a lot more to fight for come Sunday, regardless of jetlag or the amount of rest they’ve gotten.

