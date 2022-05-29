Why Costco Is the Perfect Stock for Inflation

Why Costco Is the Perfect Stock for Inflation

by

Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target TGT stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart WMT shares are down 16% during that same time period.

Those numbers reflect macroeconomic concerns not the actual results posted by either company. Still, it has been a very difficult climate for retail stocks with pretty much every major player trading at lower prices.

The reality is that the current market conditions actually benefit the biggest retailers. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain. Both chains experienced problems — both with too much inventory and not enough in certain cases — but these were mild problems due to the huge buying power these chains have.