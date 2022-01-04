Why Cher refuses to let her hair go gray like other stars

Cher, 75, shared that she won’t ever sport gray hair. (Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Cher won’t be joining the gray hair club any time soon.

The Moonstruck actress, 75, spoke to People this week about her new M.A.C. Cosmetics campaign with Saweetie, and shared that while she’s seen plenty of women embrace their natural gray hair, she won’t be one of them.

“[Going gray] is fine for other girls,” she explained. “I’m just not doing it!”

The “Believe” singer — who has sported her long, black hairstyle for decades — may not be embracing gray hair, but many of her peers in the entertainment industry happily are. Sarah Jessica Parker recently hit back at critics of her gray hair, telling Vogue in a recent interview that there’s much “misogynistic chatter” around gray hair on women.

“I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” Parker noted. “Why is it okay for him?”

Paulina Porizkova, who also embraces her gray hair, praised Parker for her comments, writing on Instagram that the Sex and the City alum “makes me feel like I’m not a freak for ageing.”

Gray hair enthusiast Andie MacDowell also revealed that she’s no longer afraid of the physical clues that she is getting older, telling Michael Keaton for Interview Magazine, “Honestly, it’s exhausting to have to be something that you no longer are. I was finally like, ‘You know what? I’m not young. And I’m OK with that.’ I hate the word ’embrace,’ because it always sounds like you’re having to accept something, and I don’t feel like that. We’re beautiful at every age and glorious in our own way, and we have so much to offer. I feel so much more comfortable. It’s like I’ve taken a mask off or something.”

As for Cher, she previously opened up to The Guardian about not loving the aging process.

“What, I’m going to say I like it? No, I don’t,” Cher told the outlet. “Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun.”