Why Celsius Holdings Stock Is Surging After Hours

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported its third-quarter financial results.

Celsius said third-quarter revenue jumped 98% year-over-year to $188.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $161.91 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.46 per share, which was down from a net loss of 13 cents per share year-over-year.

Celsius said its third-quarter results were negatively impacted by a $155.4 million expense in sales and marketing related to a termination expense of prior distributors recognized.

Celsius added an additional 550 coolers during the quarter and over 3,500 since the beginning of 2021. The company anticipates a continued acceleration of cooler placements through 2023.

Check This Out: Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?

CELH Price Action: Celsius has a 52-week high of $118.18 and a 52-week low of $38.31.

The stock was up 8.26% in after hours at $85.15 at time of publication.

Photo: Joenomias from Pixabay.

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.