Why Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Have Fallen from Grace

by

In 2020, it felt like popular investment manager Cathie Wood could do no wrong.

Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report soared over 300% after the pandemic lows from March of that year, an epic rally that was fueled by fiscal stimulus, historically low interest rates, and strong investor sentiment towards innovative growth stocks.

It got to the point where traders were checking for any new ARK purchases at the end of each session, as almost everything Cathie Wood touched turned to gold during this period. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.