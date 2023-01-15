‘Why Can’t My Life Be A Rom-Com?’, ‘Royal Rendezvous’ & ‘Married By Mistake’ – The Hamden Journal

E! is celebrating love with three new rom-coms premiering on the cable network in the coming weeks: Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?, Royal Rendezvous and Married by Mistake. Watch a preview of the movies in the video posted above.

Premiering on Sunday, February 19 at 9 p.m., Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? stars Em Haine, Cecilia Deacon, Wern Lee, Markian Tarasiuk, Aren Buchholz and Roraigh Falkner.

The logline reads as follows: “Eliza is smart and independent, but after years of bad boyfriends she finds herself newly single, jobless and questioning all of her decisions. Throwing caution to the wind, Eliza follows best friend Sofia to the Hamptons and decides to change her approach to romance. They’re going to follow the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book. The book seemingly works and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich, a perfect doctor, and Doug, the towel boy at a Hampton’s hotel. Torn between two very different but equally viable suitors, Eliza realizes that deep at heart, she’s really a 1980s John Hughes heroine.”

Ben C. Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, Aidan Heatley, Jared Goetz and Christian Mercuri are executive producers, Rich Newey directs and Rob Lotterstein is credited as the screenwriter in this Timeless Pictures production in association with Basset Hound Distribution.

E!

Royal Rendezvous, starring Isabella Gomez, Ruairi O’Connor and Ronan Raftery, premieres on Sunday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

The film’s logline says, “An East L.A. chef is invited to a manor in Ireland to cook for the royal banquet in an effort by a Lord to convince his grandmother not to sell their home. Meanwhile, budding romances threaten to derail the entire plan.”

Sarah Endsley is the screenwriter based on a story by Heather Provost and Scott Damian. Christine Luby directs and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Angie Day, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew are executive producers in this MarVista Entertainment production.

E!

Chloe Bennet, Anthony Konechny and Blair Penner star in Married by Mistake, which premieres on Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

“After learning that her dream job has fallen through, Riley has a drunken night out with her best friend Nate … only to find themselves the next morning in Las Vegas and married,” reads the logline. “With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley takes Nate up on his offer to move back to his hometown in Tennessee to help rescue his family’s business. Riley’s determination to make a name for herself in the company is complicated by the arrival of Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his attractive older brother. Will Riley and Nate be able to keep up the ruse, or will romances both new and old get in the way?”

All Canadian Entertainment and Motion Picture Corporation of America produce the film directed by Mike Rohl and produced by Mick MacKay. Meg Jackson is the screenwriter and Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Lorenzo Nardin, Ivan Hayden, Mike Rohl and Doran S. Chandler serve as executive producers.