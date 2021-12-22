Why brining back OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt is Brent Venables best hire for Sooners

Brent Venables has been busy since being hired as OU’s new football coach. Recruiting, both internally and externally. Evaluating what the Sooners have and what they need. Helping prepare for the Alamo Bowl. Hiring a staff. Lots of those efforts will continue, but last week, Venables filled a bunch of spots on his coaching staff.

Who was Venables’ best hire?

Berry: Jerry Schmidt. Not even close. There are things to like — and dislike — about Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof, the new coordinators. And heck, there are things to dislike about Schmidt. But at this point in time, Schmidt’s return as strength and conditioning coach is exactly what the Sooners need. Schmidt’s drill-sergeant mentality is perfect for beefing up the Sooners as they head to the Southeastern Conference.

Jenni: Hard to argue with Schmitty’s return being tops. Sooners who learned from and labored under him in the past rave about the tenacity he instilled. And considering how much time strength coaches spend with players nowadays, Schmidt will be crucial. But I also think Venables’ decision to retain several Sooner alums who were already on the staff was big. He didn’t keep all of them, but retaining Cale Gundy, Demarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley is important not only for continuity but also for maintaining good relations with past Sooners.

Berry: That was good, keeping some of the OU alums. It also was a natural, for several reasons. It helped with continuity and keeping some players settled. It was on the offensive side of the ball, which is not Venables’ specialty, so he likely was not prone to having an ideal staff-in-waiting. All three former Sooner assistants played or coached at OU while Venables was on Bob Stoops’ staff, so the familiarity is automatic. And the hiring of Lebby, another Sooner from the first decade of Stoops, as offensive coordinator means familiarity with Lebby, too.

Jenni: I’m on record as saying I don’t like the hiring of Lebby because of his ties to Baylor’s sexual assault scandal. Bringing in someone with such links seems to run counter to the high standards and lofty principles Joe Castiglione has long espoused for OU athletics. But I’m also on record as saying I believe Lebby will be successful on the field. His offenses have been great, and if Caleb Williams sticks around, difficult to think the Sooner offense under Lebby won’t hit the ground running next season.

Berry: I don’t want a pound of flesh from Lebby. I don’t even need an explanation for what happened at Baylor. He got caught up in a mess that was engineered by his father-in-law, who was his boss. None of us would emerge from that situation intact. But I would like an apology from Lebby. Just an acknowledgement that he knows they screwed up. As for his offense, I’m sure it’ll be fine. He didn’t seem to hold back Ole Miss.

Jenni: Apologies have been non-existent from those in charge at Baylor during those days, so I wouldn’t hold my breath. All in all, it seems like Venables got a good mix of assistants. OU alums. Outsiders. Younger and hungry. Older and wise. It makes sense, too — Venables has been involved with some stellar staffs over the years, whether at Kansas State, OU or Clemson. He knows what works. This staff will have to prove itself, of course, but at first blush, there’s lots to like.

Berry: Yes, but I still say Schmidt is the most to like. OU under Riley was flashy and successful. But to win even bigger, and to win in the SEC, the Sooners have to be grittier and tougher. That’s Schmidt’s calling card. He’s not your friend. He’s not your buddy. He’s not your motivator. He’s the sum of all fears. Schmidt will run off some players. It will be a fine line. But that toughness is mandatory for the Sooners to reach the pinnacle.

OU football: Sooner coach Brent Venables' best hire is Jerry Schmidt