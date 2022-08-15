Why BlackRock says the stock market’s big summer rally isn’t worth chasing

With U.S. stocks sputtering to start the new week, strategists at the research arm of the world’s largest money manager are weighing in with words of caution.

In a note released on Monday by the BlackRock Investment Institute, they said they expect U.S. company earnings to deteriorate and the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to a level that will “stall the economic restart,” given persistent inflation that’s likely to settle above pre-COVID levels. They also called the stock market’s rally off the mid-June lows unsustainable.

Equities were slightly higher at midday Monday, taking back modest loses seen after U.S. data that missed forecasts plus unexpected signs of slowing growth in China damped investor sentiment. Financial markets have been shifting back and forth between two narratives — one in which easing inflation and slowing growth give the Fed room to back off aggressive rate hikes, the other in which persistently high price gains coupled with a robust labor market compel policy makers to continue lifting borrowing costs.