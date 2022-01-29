Why Bill Ackman Sees More Play in Netflix Stock

Text size





Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square took a large stake in Netflix with an eye to a recovery in the streaming giant’s shares.

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg





One pandemic play that has been laid low could be ready for a comeback. That’s the assertion of activist investor Bill Ackman, whose Pershing Square scooped up 3.1 million shares of





Netflix



and became a top-20 shareholder in the streaming giant.

While investors and analysts bailed on Netflix (ticker: NFLX) stock earlier this month after the company disclosed weaker-than-expected subscriber figures, Ackman bought shares, finding much of the Street to be shortsighted.