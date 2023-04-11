Why Bears unlikely to bring back most of remaining free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been wheeling and dealing this offseason. The Bears have brought in 13 new players, 12 in free agency and one via trade in wide receiver DJ Moore. Poles also re-signed or extended six players from last season’s team, including fullback Khari Blasingame and cornerback Josh Blackwell.

But the Bears also saw running back David Montgomery leave to join the Detroit Lions while veteran tackle Riley Reiff, who did yeoman’s work last season, signed with the New England Patriots. Linebacker Matt Adams headed to Cleveland, fellow backer Nicholas Morrow joined the Eagles, and defensive tackle Armon Watts became a Steeler.

The Bears still have 15 free agents, either restricted or unrestricted, from last year’s 3-14 team. While Poles still has several holes to fill and needs to add depth to a roster still in the early rebuilding stages, it’s unlikely that most of the 15 find their way back to Chicago.

At least half of the 15 free agents are borderline locks to find homes elsewhere. Defensive back Breon Borders, linebacker Elijah Lee, and tight ends Trevon Wesco and Ryan Griffin were veteran depth pieces last season whose roles likely will be filled by incoming rookies.

Tackle Dakota Dozier tore his ACL during OTAs last season and never played a snap for the Bears. He’s unlikely to return. Offensive lineman Michael Schofield showed valuable versatility but was relatively ineffective in spot duty. The Bears should look to fill out their offensive line room elsewhere.

Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson opened the season as the starting nose but lost favor with the staff as the year went on, making it clear he’s not in the 2023 plans. Safety Dane Cruikshank is a good special teams player but saw action in just eight games due to injury.

That brings us to the remaining seven, three of whom are wide receivers who had varying levels of impact on the 2022 Bears.

Byron Pringle was one of the bigger signings of Poles’ first offseason as general manager. Looking for a bigger role than he had in Kansas City, Pringle seemed like a potential breakout candidate in 2022.

But injuries hampered Pringle’s Bears tenure, and he finished the season with just 10 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. While the 29-year-old is a good run-blocker, the Bears need more production out of their wide receiver room. It’s fair to count him out but leave the door slightly ajar for a cheap deal based on his history with Poles.

Dante Pettis joined the Bears in May and made the team in training camp. Pettis gave the Bears valuable snaps at wide receiver, finishing with 19 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also was a reliable but unexplosive option at punt returner. Another journeyman veteran, it’s unlikely Pettis comes back.

The third receiver left on the market is N’Keal Harry. A buy-low trade acquisition in July, Harry suffered a high ankle sprain in training camp and never really got going. I thought Harry played well upon his return from injury, but he saw limited snaps down the stretch, even with Darnell Mooney out with an injury. Harry said after the season that he hoped to return to the Bears in 2023, but that reunion seems like a long shot.

Of the remaining four free agents, three are on the defensive side of the ball: Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, and linebacker Joe Thomas.

Houston-Carson is 30 but is a valuable core special teams player who provides depth at safety and as a big nickel. It’s easy to see Poles trying to bring him back for depth.

The defensive line remains under construction. The Bears re-signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown and added Andrew Billings, DeMarcus Walker, and Rasheem Green to the room. Pennel gave the Bears a decent run defender but provided almost zero as a pass rusher. Perhaps he comes back for training camp, but it feels like his future is elsewhere.

As for Thomas, the veteran linebacker is a good depth option who can play special teams. The Bears added to the top of their linebacking corps in free agency, but the depth behind Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Jack Sanborn still needs work.

The final free agent is the one I think is most likely to return.

Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher played in all 17 games and only surrendered 20 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The Bears plan to start OTAs with Cody Whitehair at center, Teven Jenkins at left guard, and the newly-acquired Nate Davis at right guard. But while there’s no place in the starting five for Mustipher, he can provide depth across the interior and is the only center quarterback Justin Fields has worked with, aside from a few snaps from Lucas Patrick last season.

Of all the Bears’ remaining free agents, I think Mustipher, Thomas, and Houston-Carson are the likely returnees. But Poles will not rush to get a deal done with any until after the draft, and it’s possible none of the remaining 15 return to Chicago.

