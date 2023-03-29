Why Bank Failures Haven’t Crashed the Stock Market

Text size





Did someone forget to tell the stock market to crash? Amid a string of bank failures and bailouts this year, the S&P 500 index has somehow sneaked nearly 4% higher, not counting dividends.

I suppose we can call that a bounce back from last year’s 20% price drop. Then again, valuations don’t look especially bounceworthy. The index trades at an ambitious 18 times the earnings projected for this year.

Where’s the teeth-gnashing and despair? Besides on Twitter, I mean.

Bears say a reckoning is close. Earnings estimates look increasingly unrealistic, wrote

Morgan Stanley



stock strategist Mike Wilson in a Monday report. Price/earnings ratios could fall “precipitously and unexpectedly.” And the recent underperformance of small-caps and low-quality stocks means this is imminent, he says.

Goldman Sachs

,

on the other hand, predicts a stall, but not a slide.

S&P 500



earnings will grow by 1%, beating the consensus estimate by a smidgen, and the index will end the year at 4000, up a fraction of a percent from its recent level, the bank argues.

But what about the looming credit freeze, where banks, many of them spooked by deposit losses, turn stingy on loans, which tanks the economy? A new report by Goldman’s top economist, Jan Hatzius, lays out the case for non-alarm.

The chance of a recession within the next 12 months has risen, but only to 35% from 25%, well below the consensus of 60%, according to Hatzius. Conditions look better now than they did ahead of a painful bank-led recession 15 years ago, for four reasons.

First, lending already looks lean: Banks have tightened up on credit since the middle of last year. Second, large banks in particular, which have higher liquidity standards than small ones, are unlikely to reduce lending further.

Third, this crisis, which was set off in part by banks’ losses on their Treasury bonds, has sent investors into those same Treasuries, pushing prices higher and reducing paper losses for lenders. That’s the opposite of what happened in 2008, when assets at the center of the crisis lost more value.

Fourth, commercial real estate, a big source of loan demand for small banks, was already struggling, so a reduced supply of loans there might not have a big impact.

All of this leads Hatzius to predict that the current bank crisis will be a “headwind, not a hurricane.” Maybe it’s safe to put my patio furniture out.

Some caveats: The economy isn’t the same as the stock market. Share prices can fall in the near term with or without a recession.

Also, I don’t know who’s right. I’m not good at predicting the timing of recessions, bank runs, or stock market crashes, because those things depend on human behavior. While you personally are a monument to stability, dear reader, consumer, depositor, and investor, all of the others are moody. Just between us.

My best guess, pretty much always, is that the things that usually happen will happen now. Stocks usually don’t crash. Banks usually don’t collapse.

The tricky part is that there’s a non-negligible chance that weird and decidedly bad things will happen instead. So make sure you have a generous mix of bonds in your portfolio, including short, safe ones.

The good news is that Treasury bills still pay around 4.9%. They yielded over 5% earlier this month, but the figure was less than 0.25% at the start of last year.

Write to Jack Hough at [email protected]