Why AT&T Shares Are Plunging Today

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter FY23 operating revenues of $30.14 billion, up 1.4% year-over-year, marginally missing the consensus of $30.26 billion.

The results reflected higher Mobility, Mexico, and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by lower Business Wireline revenues .

In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 0.54 million postpaid net adds, which included 424 thousand postpaid phone net adds, and 40 thousand prepaid phone net adds.

The Mobility segment saw a Postpaid churn of 0.99%, which increased from 0.94% last year. The Consumer Wireline segment had 272 thousand of AT&T Fiber net adds.

AT&T’s adjusted EBITDA of $10.59 billion was up from $10.19 billion a year ago. The company generated $1.0 billion in free cash flow. It spent $4.3 billion on Capex.

Prepaid churn was 2.73% versus 2.77% in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid phone-only ARPU was $55.05, up 2.0% versus the year-ago quarter, due to pricing actions, higher international roaming, and a mix shift to higher-priced unlimited plans.

Operating Income: Operating income was $6.0 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago.

Mobility segment operating income was up 10.2% Y/Y to $6.3 billion with a margin of 30.5% compared to 28.3% in the year-ago quarter. The Business Wireline segment operating margin was 7.1% compared to 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat the consensus of $0.58.

FY23 Outlook: AT&T remains confident of its FY23 guidance. It expects to grow wireless service revenue by 4% or higher. It expects Broadband revenue growth by 5% or higher.

AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.35 – $2.45, versus the consensus of $2.45.

Price Action: T shares traded lower by 5.38% at $18.64 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

