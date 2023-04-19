Why ASML Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today?

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales growth of 91% year-on-year to €6.75 billion.

The Q1 net bookings were €3.75 billion versus €6.98 billion a year ago. The gross margin increased by 160 bps Y/Y to 50.6%.

GAAP EPS was €4.96 versus €1.73 a year earlier.

ASML held €7.38 billion in cash and equivalents.

“Our first-quarter net sales came in at €6.7 billion with a gross margin of 50.6% – both above our guidance due to higher than expected EUV and DUV revenue from faster installation and earlier acceptance of systems in the quarter.”

“We continue to see mixed signals on demand from the different end-market segments as the industry works to bring inventory to more healthy levels. Some major customers are making further adjustments to demand timing while we also see other customers absorbing this demand change, particularly in DUV at more mature nodes. The overall demand still exceeds our capacity for this year, and we currently have a backlog of over €38.9 billion. Our focus continues to be on maximizing system output.”

Buybacks & Dividends: In Q1, ASML bought €400 million in shares. ASML looks to boost FY22 total dividend by 5.5% to €5.80 per ordinary share.

Outlook: ASML expects Q2 net sales of €6.5 billion – €7.0 billion and a 50% – 51% gross margin.

ASML reiterates 2023 net sales growth of over 25% Y/Y.

Price Action: ASML shares traded lower by 2.72% at $625.84 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

