Jay Cutler discusses his split from Kristin Cavallari. (Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jay Cutler says he isn’t up for a public war of words with Kristin Cavallari, but his latest comments further fuel their public back-and-forth — and he knows it.

The former NFL quarterback and Very Cavallari alum appeared on the Sofia With an F podcast and was asked about his ex-wife recently calling their marriage “toxic.” The couple, who split in 2020, share three children.

He said not responding to Cavallari’s public digs “has kinda been my whole thing” throughout their divorce, Cutler said. “I’ve got three kids. At some point they’re gonna read stuff, they’re gonna ask questions. So I’ve kinda steered clear of all of that. If she want to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. She’s still the mother of my kids.”

Cutler said “if that is the way she feels” — about her calling the marriage “unhealthy” and saying she was “unhappy” on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month— then so be it. He said her feelings about the marriage have “changed over the course of the last 2 1/2 years.”

When host Sofia Franklyn said that the divorce process makes things messy, Cutler replied, “But I also don’t understand: It’s been 2 1/2 years. Why are we having these conversations in public? Like: Why are we doing this?”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler in 2019 (Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Cutler said Cavallari’s latest comments are “comical. It just doesn’t make sense.” However, she can “say whatever she wants” because it’s “the way she feels.” But in Cutler’s eyes, “What’s happened is what happened. … Come on, man. We’re done here.”

When Franklyn asked if Cavallari was “more comfortable airing out s*** because she’s used to that life,” he said, “She loves it.”

Cutler also addressed rumors around their split, denying that he cheated on her. He also said he didn’t think Very Cavallari was the reason for their divorce. He did say that Cavallari “fell out of love” then added, “or it was toxic. Depends on the day, I guess.”

He also denied freezing Cavallari’s bank accounts amid their split. “That’s completely untrue. … That didn’t happen.” When it was noted they were included in their divorce fillings, he maintained it wasn’t true. “There was never a frozen account.”

Cutler said he knows that his latest comments are just going to fuel the drama between them — even if he was just trying to make the point that hashing this out publicity has to stop.

“I’m sure there will be a rebuttal for this,” he said, “so we’ll stay tuned for that one.”