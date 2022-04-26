Why are the Celtics wearing a black No. 24 band on their jerseys?

Why the Celtics are wearing a black No. 24 band on their jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have a rich history of 17 NBA championships and countless Hall of Fame players, coaches and management.

You might be wondering why the Celtics have been wearing a black No. 24 band on their jerseys throughout the regular season and in the 2022 playoffs.

It’s one way the franchise is honoring Hall of Fame guard Sam Jones, who died in December at age 88.

Jones, who wore No. 24 in Boston, won 10 championships with the Celtics from 1957-58 through 1968-69.

Jones performed at his best when the Celtics needed it most. He never lost a Game 7 of a playoff series (9-0, including 4-0 in the NBA Finals) and averaged 27.1 points in those games. His No. 24 was retired by the Celtics in 1969.