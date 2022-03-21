Why Are ImmunoGen Shares Trading Lower Today

ImmunoGen Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN) shared full results from the SORAYA trial evaluating mirvetuximab in folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients, previously treated with Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
-
The results were shared at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2022 Annual Meeting.
-
SORAYA enrolled 106 patients with a median of three prior lines of therapy.
-
-
Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by the investigator was 32.4%, including five complete responses (CRs). ORR by BICR was 31.6%, including five CRs.
-
The median duration of response (DOR) was 6.9 months. The investigator’s median progression-free survival (PFS) was 4.3 months and 5.5 months by BICR.
-
-
Analyst Reaction: RBC Capital downgraded ImmunoGen to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $6, down from $9, after the full data from Mirvetuximab Soravtansine’s Phase 3 SORAYA trial.
-
Analyst Kennen MacKay sees Mirvetuximab’s median PFS of 4.3 months as adding “clinical meaningfulness” questions and suggesting substantial risk to the confirmatory MIRASOL trial and regulatory proceeding.
-
MacKay reduced the Mirvetuximab’s probability of success estimates to 50% from 85%.
-
Price Action: IMGN shares are down 18.1% at $4.31 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for IMGN
|
Feb 2022
|
SVB Leerink
|
Maintains
|
Market Perform
|
Feb 2022
|
BMO Capital
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
Dec 2021
|
Jefferies
|
Upgrades
|
Hold
|
Buy
