Why are Illinois, Michigan OK with the behavior of their basketball coaches?

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood screams at officials during his team’s game against Ohio State.

On coach, fan behavior

To the editor: Kudos to E.J. Liddell for telling rude Illinois fans to “know their place.” But that’s not likely to happen as long as the university and the entire state continue to be so sorely embarrassed by the idiotic displays of coach Brad Underwood. Not satisfied by getting himself ejected for one more maniacal outburst, in his postgame press conference he lauded those same foul-mouths as “the best fans in the world.” Sad for Illinois and for the Big Ten.

Nelson French, Columbus

To the editor: My father coached high school sports for over 50 years. I tried to follow in his footsteps and used him as an example on how to conduct myself because of the influence it would have over my athletes and our fans. Next season will be my 51st year plying this trade, and one could easily assume that I have been to or watched on television thousands and thousands of sporting events, all the while observing the behavior of athletes and coaches as well.

These days I am deeply troubled by the lack of civility and vitriolic behavior we are witnessing by players, spectators and especially coaches. Yes, interscholastic sports are supposed to provide competitive outlets, but they are also supposed to promote collegiality.

Whether they are in pee wee sports, junior high , high school or college, let’s all remember that these are kids we are cheering for, and their opponents are as well. And as for the refs, like us they are human beings who on occasion make mistakes.

The behavior of the basketball coaches from Michigan and Illinois underscores the point I am trying to make. Their schools should be ashamed of them and both should be immediately dismissed. Shame on both of them.

Jimmy Ryan, Canal Winchester

To Nelson, Jimmy: I cringe every time I see displays like the one Underwood put on last week. A display, by the way, which is not unusual for him and many others. As a former high school coach, I’m embarrassed for their profession. As a former high school official, I pity the refs but wonder why they don’t shut it down earlier. And if I were an Illinois administrator, I’d have serious reservations about how it represents the school. Lastly, I wonder if these guys ever sit and watch video of their behavior. Wouldn’t that put an end to it? Or are they OK looking like that in front of millions?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference on March 1.

On baseball and labor

To Brian: While billionaire baseball owners and millionaire players squabble over all the profits they can squeeze out of the game, it sure would be refreshing if just one of these pampered prima donnas suggested that, instead of maximizing short-term profits they think about the fan just once and try to keep ticket and concession prices from escalating even further and even work to keep the game relevant in the future. I expect that to happen right after we have bipartisanship in government and world peace.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

To Brian: As the Major League Baseball lockout drags on, one question: How would you like to be some fresh-faced rookie making a lousy minimum wage, $570,500 in 2021, in a locker room with say, Mike Trout, he of the princely $37.1 million dollar per year contract? Pretty humiliating, right? You’re working all year for what Mike makes in like, two, three days. Ouch! Of course, the 570 grand minimum beats the average Triple A salary of $15,000 a year, but still. And what about the poor owners? Let’s not forget- they have expenses, too. After all, the average franchise is only valued at $1.9 billion, so of course we have friction between labor and management — there are precious few dollars to go around. Let’s all pray that a fair and equitable resolution occurs soon. In the meantime, go Clippers!

Thad Woodman Westerville

Michael Arace: Rob Manfred, MLB owners are bleeding baseball into a niche sport

To Brian: As a dying breed of diehard baseball fan, I find it incomprehensible that both the team owners and players, acting as stewards of the game, failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, thereby hijacking the upcoming baseball season. I fear that the short-sightedness and obstinate egos of those involved could jeopardize, if not completely destroy, the sport among its current and future fan base for years to come.

While commissioner Rob Manfred appears to be the natural scapegoat among large segments of the media and public, I believe that more blame rests with both management and labor. The owners’ failure to push for a series of regular bargaining sessions following their Dec. 1 lockout, and instead waiting only days before the scheduled start of spring training to commence settlement talks, reflects apathy and lack of foresight. To be rivaled only by the players’ willful ignorance in rejecting the presence of a neutral federal mediator, the latter of whom would have aided immeasurably in bringing the two sides together to resolve the current dispute. Instead, the players resorted to seeking the guidance of high powered agent Scott Boras, whose only job remains chasing the almighty dollar on behalf of his clients.

Without the existence of a salary cap and revenue sharing that are present and effective in the other major sports, baseball is doomed to fall prey to repeated labor disputes, work stoppages and total lack of parity among its teams. There is truly “no joy in Mudville.”

Jonathan G Gurian, Columbus

To Dennis, Thad, Jonathan: I’m so, so weary of the MLB labor situation, and it’s just starting. All I know is that Clippers tickets can be found at www.milb.com/columbus, and I plan to hang out there this summer.

Troy Aikman reportedly will be paid $90 million over five years by ESPN.

On money in sports

Dear Mr. White: Ah, money in sports: the grift that keeps on giving.

Golf: January’s AT&T tournament, a PGA event contested on the hallowed fairways of Pebble Beach, featured a relatively star-less field. Turns out, that week many PGA stars elected to accept lucrative seven-figure “appearance fees” to play in a forgettable Saudi Arabian tournament. Yet, three weeks later, when the avaricious duo of Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman started brandishing eight- and nine-figure checks from Saudis wishing to start a new tour, PGA players recoiled in horror. They could never turn their backs on the venerable PGA Tour that perennially sponsors events like The Memorial, The Players Championship and, oh yes, The AT&T at Pebble Beach.

Broadcasting: While I understand the rich relationship between baseball fans and their radio voices (see: Vin Scully, Harry Caray, many others), I can’t imagine anyone opting to watch/not watch a televised football game based on who is providing the color and play-by-play. Therefore, I’m baffled that ESPN plans to pay the ever-chatty Troy Aikman $1 million a game to compete with the Mannings — also on ESPN — for Monday Night Football eyeballs and eardrums. If you like the announcers, fine. If you hate the announcers, the TV screen prominently displays the score, time, down and distance, timeouts, etc. so enter the mute button.

Next up on money talk: Major League Baseball’s latest spat and, as April 15 looms, college athletes nationwide bombard the IRS hotline with questions about tax treatments for NIL payments on their 1040 forms.

Jon Armstrong, Columbus

To Jon: All I know is that I’m jealous that Aikman will get paid $18 million a year to talk for three hours a week for about four months about something he already knows about. And, no, I’d never watch a game just because of the broadcaster, even if it’s Gus Johnson.

