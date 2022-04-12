Why Apple Stock Buybacks and Its Dividend Could Get a Big Boost

Text size





Apple stock has faced headwinds in 2022 but is still up 26% from this time a year ago.

Apple

’s

quarterly earnings reports frequently hog the spotlight on days when they drop. The world’s largest publicly listed company has the ability to drag the rest of the stock market — and indexes like the



S&P 500

— around with it.

When the tech giant reports results later this month, investors will be eyeing revenue and profit, as usual. But they also will be focused on the capital allocation plans of tech giant Apple (ticker: AAPL).