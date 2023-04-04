-
Rare disease-focused Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is reportedly drawing takeover interest from large drugmakers.
-
The company is in talks with advisers to consider its options amid the interest, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Apellis may also consider seeking partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products, the report added. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction.
-
In February, the FDA approved Apellis’ Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), making it the first and only FDA-approved treatment for GA.
-
Analyst estimates forecast peak revenue of more than $1 billion.
-
Getting together with another pharmaceutical company would give Apellis access to more resources and infrastructure to market and distribute Syfovre to U.S. patients.
-
In 2021, the FDA approved Apellis Pharma’s Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disorder.
-
The company commands a market cap of almost $7.3 billion at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
-
In 2022, Empaveli generated sales of $65.1 million, with an overall sales of $75.4 million for Apellis.
-
As of December 31, 2022, Apellis had $551.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.
-
Price Action: APLS shares are up 16.90% at $77.14 on the last check Monday.
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.