Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

  • Rare disease-focused Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is reportedly drawing takeover interest from large drugmakers.

  • The company is in talks with advisers to consider its options amid the interest, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Apellis may also consider seeking partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products, the report added. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction.

  • In February, the FDA approved Apellis’ Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), making it the first and only FDA-approved treatment for GA.

  • Analyst estimates forecast peak revenue of more than $1 billion.

  • Getting together with another pharmaceutical company would give Apellis access to more resources and infrastructure to market and distribute Syfovre to U.S. patients.

  • In 2021, the FDA approved Apellis Pharma’s Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disorder.

  • The company commands a market cap of almost $7.3 billion at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

  • In 2022, Empaveli generated sales of $65.1 million, with an overall sales of $75.4 million for Apellis.

  • As of December 31, 2022, Apellis had $551.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

  • Price Action: APLS shares are up 16.90% at $77.14 on the last check Monday.

