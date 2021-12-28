Why Amazon Stock Is Poised to Rally, According to One Analyst

Text size





Shares of Amazon.com have lagged the broader market in 2021.

Shares of





Amazon.com



have lagged the broader market this year. It’s not just Barron’s that is bullish on the stock heading into 2022; an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt sees about 33% upside for shares.

Analyst Brian White reiterated his Buy rating and $4,500 price target in a note on Monday. Amazon stock closed down 0.8% to $3,393.39 on Monday, while the S&P 500 index was up 1.4%. Amazon shares are up only 4.2% in 2021, well behind the S&P 500 index’s 28% rise.