Why a Trump photo is decorating a Biden White House Christmas Tree

It’s a picture of season’s greetings.​

Tucked among the branches of the White House​ Christmas tree in the State Dining Room is a photo of former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The gold-framed picture, snapped by photographers during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations last month, shows the 45th president and first lady receiving the official White House tree in 2018.

Although it may seem unusual for Trump to be adorning his successor’s tree, the unconventional ornament fits with first lady Jill Biden’s “Gifts from the Heart” theme for the holiday decorations, according to Newsweek.

Each room in the White House has been dedicated to the different “gifts” people get during the year.

The State Dining Room’s theme is “gift of family,” which includes the families people are born into, choose and create, the White House told the news outlet.

The State Dining Room is seen decorated for the holidays. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Keeping with that theme, the Christmas trees in the room feature ornaments with photos of many previous first families.

“Each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family,” the White House said.

T​he Bidens also hung​ a stocking over the fireplace that is engraved with the words former President John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail in 1800.

First Lady Jill Biden’s “Gifs From the Heart” theme means each room in the White House has been dedicated to the different “gifts” people get during the year. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

“​​​I pray heaven to bestow the best of blessings upon this house​,​” ​the second president wrote.​

Along with honoring former first families, the White House Christmas decorations also salute the efforts of front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A gingerbread display expresses “gratitude and admiration” for those who “kept our country running.”​

One of the stockings hanging over the fireplace is engraved with the words former President John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail in 1800, EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Other rooms pay tribute to the gift of service, learning, visual arts, friendship, gratitude, nature, peace and unity, the performing arts, faith and community, the report said. ​​

A Gold Star tree honors the men and women who died in service to the country and their families who “carry on their legacies.”

The Bidens themselves are included among the ornaments of first families. Alex Wong/Getty Images