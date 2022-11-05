‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ to End After 12 Years on the CW

The upcoming 12th season of the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will be its last, star Colin Mochrie tweeted on Friday.

“Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of ‘Whose Line.’ In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years,” he wrote.

The current version of “Whose Line” is a revival of the show that originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007. Both are based on the British show of the same name. The comedians act out various prompts, often while their colleagues try to guess what the prompt was.

Besides Mochrie, the show stars Ryan Stiles, Aisha Tyler and Wayne Brady. Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson executive produce for Hat Trick Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

The move comes shorty after Nexstar Media Group’s acquisition of the network. In May, the network canceled 10 shows and series including “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew,” which are set to end in 2023.

