‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano in the Works

EXCLUSIVE: The Who’s the Boss? sequel series has found a home. The project, reuniting original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano and executive produced by Norman Lear, has landed at Amazon Freevee for development. The followup is being written/executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. Sony Pictures Television, which owns the rights to the original series and has been working on the sequel for the last two years, is the studio.

Danza and Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli. Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha (Milano). She is now a single mother, living in the family house. In line with Norman Lear’s classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022.

The original sitcom ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes on ABC from 1984-92 and drew more than 30 million viewers in its heyday. It was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards and became a syndication staple.

While Lear was not a creative auspice on Who’s the Boss?, it is part of the extensive library under his Embassy Communications banner, which is now owned by Sony Pictures TV.

Lear and his producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions executive produce the sequel alongside Danza, Milano, Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who originally brought the updated take to Sony with Danza and Milano attached.

This marks a reunion for Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz, Lear and Miller after their work together on the reimagining of Lear’s classic One Day at a Time for Sony TV.

For Muñoz-Liebowitz, Who’s the Boss falls under the overall deal she has at Sony Pictures TV where she also is executive producer/showrunner on the new comedy series for HBO Max, Gordita Chronicles.

