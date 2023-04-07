Who’s picking Israel Adesanya to get title back from Alex Pereira?

Who’s picking Israel Adesanya to get title back from Alex Pereira?

by

Pereira
vs.
Adesanya

Burns
vs.
Masvidal

Font
vs.
Yanez

Holland
vs.
Ponzinibbio

Rodriguez
vs.
Rosas

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
41-28

pereira2023

Pereira
(61%)

burns2023

Burns
(80%)

yanez2023

Yanez
(67%)

holland2023

Holland
(70%)

rosas2023

Rosas
(84%)

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
44-25

adesanya2023

Adesanya

masvidal2023

Masvidal

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Matt Erickson
@MattE
43-26

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

ponzinibbio2023

Ponzinibbio

rosas2023

Rosas

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
42-27

pereira2023

Pereira

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Nolan King
@mma_kings
42-27/em>

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
40-29

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
40-29

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

ponzinibbio2023

Ponzinibbio

rosas2023

Rosas

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
39-30

trophy copy

2017 Champion

adesanya2023

Adesanya

masvidal2023

Masvidal

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
39-30

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

pereira2023

Pereira

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
38-31

trophy copy

2014 Champion

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
38-31

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

yanez2023

Yanez

holland2023

Holland

rosas2023

Rosas

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
36-33

adesanya2023

Adesanya

burns2023

Burns

font2023

Font

ponzinibbio2023

Ponzinibbio

rosas2023

Rosas

The UFC is back in Miami for the first time in a long time, and a middleweight title rematch tops the card.

UFC 287 takes place Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Related

Scale snafus: UFC official weigh-in misses in 2023

UFC 287 pre-event facts: Jorge Masvidal looks to avoid dreaded four-fight skid

UFC 287 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Dustin Poirier debuts as desk analyst

In the main event, middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) puts his title on the line for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), whom he beat to win the belt this past November. Pereira also holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya.

Despite that, Pereira is the underdog at the betting window with Adesanya around a -150 favorite. The vast majority of our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are picking Adesanaya to get the belt back at a rate of 9-2.

In the co-feature, Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) takes on Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) at welterweight. Both fighters hope a win will make them a candidate to leapfrog Colby Covington as the next challenger for champ Leon Edwards. Burns is the biggest favorite on entire card, by far, at 5-1. Only two of our pickers have Masvidal in an upset.

Also on the main card, Adrian Yanez (16-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is a near 2-1 favorite against Rob Font (19-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) at bantamweight, and he’s a near unanimous pick from our staff members at 10-1.

Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 10-6 UFC) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC) in a potential middleweight slugfest. Holland is around a -250 betting favorite, and he has a big 8-3 picks lead.

And to open the main card, Christian Rodriguez (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) takes on Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) at a 137-pound catchweight (Rodriguez missed the bantamweight limit on the scale). Rosas is more than a 2-1 favorite, and he’s the lone unanimous pick on the main card.

In the MMA Junkie consensus picks, Pereira (61 percent), Burns (80 percent), Yanez (67 percent), Holland (70 percent) and Rosas (84 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 287.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie