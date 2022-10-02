Who’s afraid of ghosts? Not Michigan football

It’s October now and Halloween is fast approaching — don’t worry, we made sure Scott Frost has plenty of time to plan his costume this year — which means it’s time to talk about what’s haunting a few of the Big Ten’s football programs …

Ghosts.

OK, not actual ghosts; if those were real, we’re pretty sure Bo and Woody would have figured out a way to slime the Big House and the Horseshow a few times over.

Nah, we’re talking about the lingering remnants of past disappointments — the flip side of last week’s Big Ten football Misery Index’s discussion of the conference’s newfound nostalgia. After all, you can’t sing the songs that remind you of the good times without a few notes from another yet disappointing trip to Iowa City, right?

At least, we believe that’s what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was alluding to when he called Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium the place where “top-five teams go to die.” (Actually, we thought that was the Rose Bowl, but maybe that was just a Bo thing, eh?)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, center, questions a call during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

In any event, the Wolverines exorcised the memories of their past four losses at Kinnick (including a cold, cold night in 2016 when Michigan took the field bound for the College Football Playoff and left it bound for another disappointing loss to Ohio State two weeks later) with a tidy 27-14 win Saturday afternoon. As Harbaugh reminded us after the game, “We keep track of these things.”

The Scarlet Knights didn’t quite reach that level of satisfaction against the Buckeyes, as they lost by 39 — still tied for Rutgers’ third-lowest losing margin against in nine tries against OSU (behind only the 22 in 2020’s matchup and 35 in 2019).

But Rutgers did something it had never done: take a lead on the Buckeyes. Granted, the Scarlet Knights’ edge (reached four minutes in, on a passing touchdown, no less) lasted just 99 seconds before the Buckeyes tied it up again, but a lead’s a lead. (Rutgers’ previous high-water mark was keeping OSU off the scoreboard for the first 14:50 in 2015 — in an eventual 49-7 loss.) Getting outscored 49-3 the rest of the way Saturday … well, we’d say that’s the equivalent of passing for 1 yard on fourth-and-2, but no one wants to talk about Iowa anymore, either.

And, finally, there was Illini coach Bret Bielema’s triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium, his base of operations for seven seasons before he decamped to SEC Country. (Then again, Bielema came away with somewhere around $20 million for five seasons of losing to Nick Saban down in Arkansas. Lotta folks do that for free.) Illinois rolled over the Badgers, 34-10, in the first return of a Big Ten coach to his former Big Ten employer’s stadium since Northwestern coach John Pont took the 1973 Wildcats to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers, with whom he won a share of the Big Ten title in 1967. (The Wildcats beat the Hoosiers in his return, too, 21-20.)

Wait a minute … Northwestern and Indiana doing winning things? Maybe we really are talking about ghosts! Next thing we know, Nebraska will rise from the dead to beat an FBS-level squad … Ahem, while we look for that Ghostbusters phone number — 1-800-KEEP-CHOPPIN, we think it was — let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most in Week 5:

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

14. Illinois: W, 34-10, over Wisconsin

Record: 4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 14.

Bielema wasn’t the only Illini with some ghosts at Camp Randall; Illinois hadn’t beaten the Badgers there since 2002. Matter of fact, current Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard was a sophomore on that Wisconsin squad, and Bielema wasn’t hired as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator until two years later.

13. Ohio State: W, 49-10, over Rutgers

Record: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 13.

In case you were wondering how the Buckeyes’ planning for their November reunion/exorcism with That Team Up North is going, coach Ryan Day OK’d a fake punt Saturday against the Scarlet Knights while up by 39 in a “rivalry” the Buckeyes are undefeated in (by an average of 42.5 points). And then got into an on-field shouting match with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano (his former coworker back in the days of Urban Meyer’s reign in Columbus). Stay frosty, fellas.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during a 20-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

12. Michigan: W, 27-14, over Iowa

Record: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 11.

If the Wolverines are gonna keep beating the Hawkeyes like this every 10 months or so, the least they could do is move the game around; schedule next year’s matchup at the Field of Dreams so we have something to watch in the fourth quarter.

11. Purdue: W, 20-10, over Minnesota

Record: 3-2, 1-1. Last week: 6.

Asked whether the Boilermakers still had a shot in the Big Ten West — now featuring six teams tied for the lead at 1-1! — coach Jeff Brohm told a reporter, “I don’t even know any other scores, so I hope you’re right.” Normally we’d say hope ain’t a plan, coach, but we’ve seen your fourth-quarter defense too many times to argue that again.

10. Nebraska: W, 35-21, over Indiana

Record: 2-3, 1-1. Last week: 7.

Give the Huskers of Corn credit for their first win over an FBS-level foe since beating Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021 — a span of 364 days. Of course, they tried like hell to extend the drought another week, with a benching of starting QB Casey Thompson for a series that resulted into an end zone fumble-turned-TD for the Hoosiers, plus 12 penalties for 111 yards.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa warms up during the second half of MSU’s 27-13 loss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in College Park, Maryland.

9. Maryland: W, 27-13, over Michigan State

Record: 4-1, 1-1. Last week: 8.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards, giving him 6,287 with the Terps and passing Boomer Esiason for third on the program’s all-time yards list. Next up — probably this season — are Chris Turner (6,543 from 2007-09) and Scott Milanovich (7,301 from 1992-95) and … yeah, we’re starting to see why Maryland isn’t exactly known as a football school.

8. Northwestern: L, 17-7, to Penn State

Record: 1-4, 1-1. Last week: 2.

This week, the Wildcats announced plans to build an $800 million stadium in Evanston that will seat 12,000 fewer fans than the current Ryan Field, but we’re still a bit confused. Stopping 12,000 folks from watching Northwestern football on a weekly basis is usually the offense’s job, isn’t it?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looks down the field during the first half of MSU’s 27-13 loss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in College Park, Maryland.

7. Michigan State: L, 27-13, to Maryland

Record: 2-3. 0-2. Last week: 1.

Lose like that to the Terps next year, Mel, and we’re gonna change the name of “The Woodshed” to “The Shredder.”

6. Rutgers: L, 49-10, to Ohio State

Record: 3-2. 0-2. Last week: 3.

Backed by the program’s first lead over the Buckeyes in Schiano’s tenure, he crowed: “Just not our time yet. Now the word ‘yet’ is the operative word.” Nine years into their Big Ten run, we didn’t even know Rutgers had operative words.

5. Penn State: W, 17-7, over Northwestern

Record: 5-0, 2-0. Last week: 10.

They say timing is everything, but the Nittany Lions’ board of trustees finally deciding to sell beer (at $12 for a can of Yuengling — none of that free stuff Wildcats fans got in Ireland) at Beaver Stadium with the Wildcats visiting is taking it to the next level. (The teams on the field did their part to encourage sales, too, with a combined eight turnovers.)

4. Indiana: L, 35-21, to Nebraska

Record: 3-2, 0-2. Last week: 4.

The Hoosiers scored all 21 points in the second quarter on drives that lasted — in order — zero (that end zone fumble recovery), seven and six plays and covered a combined 145 yards, befitting their mantra on offense: “Pace, space, race.” Their other 54 plays also covered a combined 145 yards. “Backspace, erase, disgrace …”

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs from Michigan linebacker Mike Morris (90) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

3. Iowa: L, 27-14, to Michigan

Record: 3-2, 1-1. Last week: 9.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz bemoaned a holding call midway through the second quarter that forced Iowa to try and get 20 yards from its own 25: “We don’t have a lot of good calls for third-and-20s. … It’s hard to overcome that offensively.” We watched Saturday’s fourth quarter, coach; you don’t have a lot of good calls for fourth-and-1, either.

2. Minnesota: L, 20-10, to Purdue

Record: 4-1. 1-1. Last week: 12.

The Gophers’ sequel to last week’s domination of MSU was so bad, we wouldn’t have been surprised if the role of P.J. Fleck was played by Jackie Mason.

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck , left, and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

1. Wisconsin: L, 34-10, to Illinois

Record: 2-3, 0-2. Last week: 5.

A year after rushing for 391 yards against the Illini, the Badgers managed just 2 yards on the ground Saturday. TWO. YARDS. The last time we saw a Wisconsin plan crash so hard, they were trying to convince folks to call them “The Mitten State.”

2022 BIG TEN MISERY INDEX

