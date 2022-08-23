Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter goes down swinging on ‘Claim to Fame’: ‘F*** this house’

Time ran out for the granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg on Claim to Fame, Monday. Amara Skye was on the show for quite a while and appeared to have built strong relationships with the other players. However, when Lark outed her, well, the gloves came off.

“I’m Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter,” Skye said after being named. “I’m gonna go out cussin’ like a motherf***er and you better bleep every f***ing thing I say in this bitch, ’cause I am SkeezyDoesIt, what it do. I don’t f*** with a lot of y’all. But hey, I’m still a great player. I’m outside, Bruh…“F*** y’all…F*** this house. Louise is fake. L.C. Is fake. Logan’s fake. Lark is fake. Playing with me!”

While the cast and hosts of the show, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, were shocked by her reaction, viewers on Twitter had seemed mixed.

By being named, Skye is no longer in contention for the $100,000 grand prize. Fortunately, being the granddaughter of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winning actress is a reward in itself.

“My grandma’s Whoopi Goldberg – are you f***ing kidding me?” Skye said during her final confessional. “Who doesn’t want the G.O.A.T. as their grandma? Whoopi Goldberg’s the motherf***ing G.O.A.T.! I’m lit!”

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

See why ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are loving the premiere of its spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.