Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ After Holocaust Comments – The Hamden Journal

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from the show for two weeks, effective immediately, according to a statement late Tuesday from ABC News President Kin Godwin.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve ask her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” wrote Godwin.

The suspension comes after Goldberg claimed on Monday’s show that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Her assertion was quickly condemned by the ADL and a number of organizations. Goldberg later issued a written apology and did apologized in person on today’s show.

Saying that she “misspoke” Monday, Goldberg said on-air today that the Holocaust “is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter — and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, was on the talk show Tuesday morning. “There is no question that the Holocaust was about race,” he told Goldberg and her co-hosts. “That is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty.”

ADL CEO @JGreenblattADL joined @TheView today to discuss why Holocaust education, which has a proven record of reducing intolerance, is so critical as #antisemitism remains a real and present danger for the Jewish community. 📺 Watch: pic.twitter.com/cJtTCrDLXE — ADL (@ADL) February 1, 2022

On Monday, during a discussion of a Tennessee school district banning Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and somewhat graphic graphic Holocaust-set novel Maus, Goldberg had said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar quickly asked Goldberg: “Then what was it about?”

“Man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg shot back. “These are two white groups of people.”

“No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race,” Greenblatt wrote Monday on Twitter. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”