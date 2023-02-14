Whoopi Goldberg loses it over Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign announcement: ‘You lost your mind’

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg was not happy Tuesday about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s announcement launching her campaign for president.

Goldberg lost it after playing a string of video clips from Haley’s new campaign ad during a segment of the show, railing against the Republican for not admitting America was “not perfect,” and accusing her of no longer knowing “right from wrong.”

“So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you’re just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect,” Goldberg said, appearing upset. “And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you’re not saying anything new.”

“And you of all people should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong. And then you lost your mind and went in some new direction. So don’t do that,” she added.

In the ad, Haley says her parents reminded her every day how blessed they were to live in America, and that America’s founding principles weren’t “bad,” or the promise of freedom “made up.” She also blasted those who she said referred to American ideals as “racist and evil.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said.

Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony, a combined celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 in New York, U.S., June 26, 2019.

Haley took to social media to respond to Goldberg’s rant, joking about the effect her candidacy had on liberals.

“Here we go again with Whoopi. The thought of me running for President makes the liberals’ heads explode. I wonder why?” she wrote on Twitter.

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the UN, stumps for then-Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, July 14, 2021.

Haley joins former President Donald Trump as the second Republican to launch a 2024 presidential campaign. Other rumored potential candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas gov. Asa Hutchinson, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.