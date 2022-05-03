Whoopi Goldberg explodes over abortion: ‘This is my body!’

Whoopi Goldberg is going all in.

“The View” moderator has delivered a withering minute-long monologue slamming the Supreme Court’s draft ruling which would overturn Roe V. Wade.

The 66-year-old — who has previously discussed an illegal abortion she had as a teenager — became enraged after broaching the topic on Tuesday’s edition of the chat show.

“You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, or do this,” Goldberg raged, raising her voice and taking over the conversation from her co-hosts. “Everybody wants to tell me what to do! This is my body!”

“My doctor, and myself, and my child —that’s who makes the decision [about abortion],” the EGOT legend defiantly declared, appearing to hold back tears.

“Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands,” she further fumed. “We got tired of tripping over [other] women in public bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

Referencing Roe V. Wade, which became the law of the land in 1973, Goldberg stated: “It came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do about your religion. This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue.”

The daytime star went on to insist that “getting an abortion is not easy.”

“It is a hard, awful decision that people make,” the “Ghost” actress avowed. “If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start the conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you.’ If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not OK.”

Meanwhile, co-host Joy Behar also expressed outrage over the leaked Supreme Court draft, claiming it could be the beginning of “facism.”

“My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here,” she theorized.

Behar, 79, added that she was so worried about the news that she awoke in the middle of the night and was unable to get back to sleep.

Back in 1991, Goldberg wrote an essay for Angela Bonavoglia’s book “The Choices We Made,” detailing an abortion she had at the age of 14 — before Roe V. Wade became legal.

“I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths,” Goldberg wrote. “I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about — something like Johnny Walker Red with a little bit of Clorox, alcohol, baking soda (which probably saved my stomach) and some sort of cream,. You mixed it all up. I got violently ill.”

“At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did,” she emotionally added.

Goldberg has just returned to “The View” following a surprirse three-week hiatus.

The veteran presenter — who has moderated “The View” since 2008 — caused outrage back in January after claiming the Holocaust was “not about race”. She was subsequently suspended from the show.

Meanwhile, a leak of the Supreme Court draft was first published by Politico on Monday night.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, overturns Roe V. Wade as well as the 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which largely upheld the right to abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

If Roe. V Wade is overturned, 26 states are likely to restrict abortion, impacting more than 40 million women of child-bearing age, according to a report.

The Guttmacher Institute, a New York-based pro-choice research organization, reported last year that 22 states already have anti-abortion laws that would kick in as soon as Roe v. Wade falls.

Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.