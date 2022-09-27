Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah After Guilty Plea – The Hamden Journal

Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View discussed the drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After Jen Shah took a plea deal admitting guilt for a fraud scheme, her friends have stuck by her side despite breaking the law.

The talk show’s moderator didn’t mince her words after an interview with RHOSLC Meredith Marks in which she says Shah needed “support from people around her.”

“Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well,” Goldberg said.

Closing off the debate Goldberg added, “When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving. I’m just not because that’s low-hanging fruit. I’m glad you realized you did something wrong and I commend you but I’m not going to be your friend for a while until I get over that.”

“Not that you were looking for me to be your friend anyway,” she continued. “But still for me, when you mess with old people and little kids…”

Sunny Hostin, who reminded viewers that she is a former prosecutor, had a completely different take acknowledging that Shah took a plea deal.

“I was always appreciative when you had someone take a plea,” she said. “They know they did something wrong, they’ve admitted to it, there’s accountability there. There’s generally a victims fund, so those victims will get paid back, probably not all of it.”

Hostin also noted that there’s a “rehabilitative” component to admitting guilt and during these times “you need your friends.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she is a Real Housewives fan and mentioned the other case around Erika Jaybe from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills whose estranged husband has been accused of defrauding his clients. Griffin noted that the RHOBH stars defended Jayne despite saying “horrible things like, ‘I don’t care about victims.’”

“You have to take some responsibility,” she said, “If you’re not taking responsibility, you don’t get any sympathy.”

Watch Whoopi Goldberg and The View co-hosts talk about RHOSLC below.