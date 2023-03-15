Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using Romani slur ‘gypped’ on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using the word “gypped” on The View. (Photo: Reuters)

Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology for using an offensive word on Wednesday’s episode of The View. While discussing former president Donald Trump, the talk show host mentioned how his supporters feel he got “gypped” in the 2020 presidential election.

The View‘s official Twitter account posted an apology video from Goldberg shortly after the episode aired.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t have,” the 67-year-old actress explained. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word. And I’m really, really sorry.”

Multiple Twitter users commented how they were unaware that “gypped” was an offensive word. But here’s why the term should be retired.

“Gypsy” is a word that’s been used to describe the Romani people. Merriam-Webster defines being “gypped” as being cheated, defrauded or swindled, and notes, regarding its etymology, that it is “probably short for gypsy.” For years, some have casually used the word to describe when they’ve received less than they paid for, or if they’ve gotten something stolen. Obviously, “gypped” doesn’t have the best connotation.

“I encounter a lot of people who tell me that they never knew the word ‘gypped’ had anything to do with gypsies, or that it’s offensive — especially when the word is heard not read,” University of Texas at Austin professor Ian Hancock, who was born in Britain to Romani parents, explained to NPR in 2013. “My response to them is, ‘That’s okay. You didn’t know but now you do. So stop using it. It may mean nothing to you, but when we hear it, it still hurts.'”

Goldberg came under fire last year for offensive comments she made about the Holocaust. On an episode of The View in Jan. 2022, the longtime moderator was suspended for declaring the genocide was “not about race,” but about “white supremacy” and “man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg’s first apology attempt was not well-received.

In a December interview, she seemingly doubled down on her beliefs. However, the Till star quickly issued an explanation saying the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time,” Goldberg said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.”

Goldberg continued: “I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”