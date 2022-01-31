Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The Holocaust Was Not About Race – The Hamden Journal

While discussing the controversy over a Tennessee school district banning Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize winning and quite graphic graphic novel Maus in schools, Whoopi Goldberg said today on The View that the Holocaust was “not about race.” She got immediate pushback from the show’s other hosts and shortly thereafter from the Anti-Defamation League, the Auschwitz Memorial and the Holocaust Museum.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg: “Then what was it about?”

“Man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg shot back.

“No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race,” wrote ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Twitter. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

The U.S. Holocaust Museum wrote, “Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder.”

Late tonight, Goldberg expressed what she said was “my sincerest apologies” on Twitter.

“On today’s show,” she wrote, “I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

She then quoted Greenblatt’s tweet asserting that the Nazis justified their horrific acts by considering Jews “an inferior race.”

To that, The View co-host wrote, “I stand corrected.”

She continued, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

