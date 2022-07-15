Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Joy Behar’s Absence

Fans of the daytime talk show The View wondered why co-host Joy Behar had been missing from the show this week.

Everyone on the show has been quiet up until now, as Behar has been absent from the last three episodes of the daytime talk show. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg addressed the obvious on a recent episode.

Joy Behar’s absence from show

Behar has been missing from the last three shows and fans want too why. No one from the show has mentioned why Behar isn’t there, and fans are left to speculate.

In a recent episode of the show, Goldberg finally gives fans an answer. At the beginning of the show, Goldberg welcomed Sunny Hostin alongside guest hosts cohosts Alyssa Farrah Griffin, Juju Goldberg discusses the absence of both Behar Sara Haines.

EGOT winner jokes that Behar is pregnant

Goldberg says there is good reason why both women haven’t been on the show.

“Sara is still out with COVID. Joy does not have Covid,” she joked. “She’s getting over something else, the flu -or maybe she’s pregnant, I don’t know.”

Watch a clip from Thursday’s episode below: