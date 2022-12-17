Whole divisions of Russian Army surrender, Ukrainian website “Hochu Zhit” was used by over one million people

Informational resources of the Ukrainian national project “Hochu Zhit” [ “I want to live” – ed.], which gives Russian soldiers an opportunity to surrender, have been used by 1,200,000 people, most of them within the Russian Federation.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine spokesman Andrii Yusov on air

Quote: “More than 1,200,000 people have used informational resources of “Hochu Zhit” project. An overwhelming majority of them are people who are currently on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation.

Currently these are not intents to surrender, but enquiries to find a way for themselves and their relatives to save their lives in this bloody unjustified war of Putin’s occupiers against Ukraine.”

Details: Yusov reported that each day more than 100 people make contact through the hotline, chatbot and other means of communication of the project.

“There are results, and they are considerable; this applies both to individual Ruscists [ Ruscism – an ideology of Russian military expansionism – ed.] that surrender themselves, but also to whole divisions. There are not only private divisions, but also groups of officers. But the biggest activity we get, undoubtedly, is from the partially mobilised. These are the people who do not understand what they are doing in the war against Ukraine and what is the reason for them being here”, said the spokesman.

Details: The Ukrainian national project “Hochu Zhit” is aimed at helping Russian soldiers to safely surrender themselves to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To receive information on how to surrender, Russian soldiers and their relatives should call the 24-hour hotline: +38 066 580 34 98; +38 093 119 29 84.

Background: On 4 October, Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that over the past several weeks over two thousand Russian soldiers have contacted them asking for an opportunity to surrender.

The “Hochu Zhit” website is being blocked on the territory of Russia.

