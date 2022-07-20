‘Who wore it better?’ See Real Housewives vet pose in a bikini next to Raquel Welch

Just when you thought Miami couldn’t get any hotter, here comes Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

On Friday night, the “Real Housewives of NYC” alum checked into Osteria Morini inside the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South to tell us what’s up.

The former Bravolebrity, who famously authored the 2012 self-help book “I Can Make You Hot,” honored eight locals who made her “Hot Bodies” list for kicks and giggles.

Miami’s newest Housewife, event planner Guerdy Abraira, and RHOM “friend” Kiki Barth apparently made the cut.

Hey, we’d be honored to be on that list. At 54, Bensimon looks jaw droppingly amazing so we are here for any and all of her advice.

We were told the posh group noshed on healthy, low cal bites featured on the restaurant’s newly unveiled Mediterranean Summer menu. Think: grilled branzino with cherry pepper and romesco, house-made garganelli finished with olive oil drizzle; and lemon sorbet for dessert.

Garganelli is pasta, folks, so we are sure there were many hours logged at the gym the following day.

On social, Abraira thanked the “Selling the Hamptons” castmate for the invite, calling her “that girl.”

Indeed. If confidence is part of the HOT package, Bensimon is set.

While in town, the former model posted comparison photos of her and Raquel Welch showering in a bikini at the beach.

“Who wore it better?” she joked (we think), tagging Miami Swim Week and bathing suit designer Melissa Odabash on Insta.

Odabash replied in the comments: “You are her twin,” of the iconic 1960s movie star who is (yas) still hot at 81.

