The PGA Tour has not revealed the winners of the new Player Impact Program.

That didn’t stop Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May, from tweeting Wednesday he won the PIP and the $8 million first prize.

However, a PGA Tour spokesman told Golfweek the year-long program runs through December 31 and a number of metrics have lag time in their reporting. As well, the results have to be verified by an independent auditor.

The PGA Tour, despite earlier saying it would not reveal the winners of the program, said the results will be released to its membership in mid-February.

The $40 million program, which will increase to $50 million in 2022, rewards 10 players. The PGA Tour will release only the top 10 players on the list through its communications with the membership.

“I’d like to thank all the crazies (and real supporters too) for … Helping me win the PiP!!,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. In addition to his stunning victory in the PGA – his lone top 10 on the PGA Tour in 2021 – Mickelson won twice on the PGA Tour Champions, including the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and six-time major champion added that to receive the second half of his money, he had to add a PGA Tour event he hasn’t played in a while to his schedule. That’s why, he wrote, he’s playing in next week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii for the first time since 2001.

Five categories were used to determine the player’s Impact score: Google search frequency, social media reach, Nielsen score (TV time), Meltwater mentions (global media attention), and Q-score (player appeal).

The program was created in 2021 to reward its most popular players.

“For us, it’s all about getting our players to engage in our game, help grow our Tour, and help grow their own respective brands,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at The Tour Championship.