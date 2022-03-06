Who won on championship Sunday

Championship Sunday is here in women’s college basketball and programs around the country are punching automatic bids to March Madness. Follow here throughout the day for results and NCAA tournament implications.

ACC: NC State defends ACC title

North Carolina State guard Raina Perez passes around Miami forward Destiny Harden during the ACC championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina State defended its ACC tournament championship even with star center Elisa Cunane out briefly in the second half after injuring her ankle. The Wolfpack won their third consecutive trophy with a 60-47 win against Miami, which made its first tournament title game appearance.

The Wolfpack, a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, went on a 10-0 run to enter halftime with a 32-23 lead. Cunane fell awkwardly on a shot under the basket at 6:40 of the third quarter and left with an apparent ankle injury. But Miami couldn’t take advantage and the 40-29 deficit grew to 54-33 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Cunane, an All-ACC First Teamer who finished second in conference of the year voting, returned courtside early in the fourth quarter to roars from the Greensboro, North Carolina crowd. She returned with fanfare and without significant hinderance by her ankle. Head coach Wes Moore said on the post-game show the trainer didn’t think the injury was too bad.

The 6-foot-5 senior led N.C. State with 17 points, eight rebounds and a block.Raina Perez had 12 points and Diamond Johnson added 11 off the bench. Kelsey Marshall led all scorers with 24 points for Miami on 9-for-19 shooting. No other Hurricane had more than eight points and the team was 16.7% (3-19) from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes went from bubble team to solid NCAA tournament contender by defeating conference No. 2 seed Louisville in the quarterfinals and Notre Dame in the semifinals. The game on Sunday was their fourth in four days. They brought down Louisville, which is clutching on to the final No. 1 seed, with a jumper in the final seconds.

How to watch championship Sunday

The majority of the women’s basketball field is holding title games on Sunday. That includes four of the Power Five. The Big 12 tournament begins Thursday with the championship game on Sunday, March 13 hours before the NCAA tournament selection show.

Story continues

All seeds are tournament seeds and times are ET. Conference champions, which clinch an automatic bid, are listed below.

SEC: No. 7 Kentucky at No. 1 South Carolina, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Big East: Marquette at Connecticut, 3 p.m. on FS1

Big Ten: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Iowa, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Pac-12: No. 6 Utah at No. 1 Stanford, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

ACC: NC State

Ohio Valley: Belmont