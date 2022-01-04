Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play Sunday in a Week 18 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 18 picks, predictions:

Ben Rolfe writes: “The Rams would have likely lost last week if the Ravens had been competent on offense. Matthew Stafford is not convincing anyone, and the 49ers have a great chance here to clinch the final NFC playoff spot. The problem will be what happens at QB. Trey Lance was by no means perfect, and Jimmy Garoppolo will be hampered if he plays. This could be a really close game that decides the NFC playoff picture in the dying moments.”

The site predicts that the 49ers will emerge with a 3-point win over the Rams in the NFL Week 18 game in Los Angeles.

Draft Kings: Take the 49ers with the points vs. Rams in Week 18

It writes: “These divisional opponents met back in Week 10 and the 49ers came away with a 31-10 win. The 49ers may have Jimmy Garoppolo back and this one comes down to the fact that the Rams offense has started really slowly in their last few games. Yes, they are going to be battling for playoff seeding here, but the 49ers are trying to make it in. The 49ers’ offense is explosive and if they can start hot, while the Rams are slow out of the gate, the Niners could not only cover, they could come out with a surprising win.”

Will the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers win their NFL Week 18 game?

CBS Sports: Rams favored in Week 18 game vs. 49ers

Tyler Sullivan writes: “This game does mean a lot to both clubs. For the 49ers, they are simply looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Rams could fall out of first place in the NFC West with a loss. The status of Jimmy Garoppolo will certainly be worth watching as this week progresses, but quarterback play should be a concern for both teams. Matthew Stafford hasn’t looked particularly sharp over the last few weeks, despite the Rams ripping off five in a row. The veteran quarterback has thrown six interceptions over the last three weeks. That could be part of the reason why this spread has dipped to Rams -5.5. Meanwhile, the Niners are 6-2 ATS over their last eight games.”

Sportsnaut: 49ers will beat Rams in Week 18

The site predicts that the 49ers will take down the Rams in the Week 18 NFL game between NFC West rivals.

The site gives the 49ers a 34% win probability in the NFL Week 18 game.

ESPN: Rams have a 64.5% chance to win

The site’s Football Power Index gives the 49ers a 35.3% chance to win the Week 18 NFL game.

