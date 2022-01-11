Who wins NFL playoff game?

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills play Saturday in an NFL wild-card playoff game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL playoff picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Bills are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL playoff picks:

Ben Rolfe writes: “What an atmosphere this will be in Buffalo for a prime-time Saturday game against a division rival. These two split the season games 1-1, and the impact of the weather was telling. In calmer conditions, the Bills offense largely did what it wanted against New England’s defense, moving the ball with relative ease. In contrast, the Patriots had the edge when the weather dictated the game. As of Monday morning, the long forecast for Buffalo is a cold-weather game with the potential of middling winds and some snow. If adverse weather descends on Orchard Park, it is easy to like the Patriots given Bill Belichick’s experience. However, if this ends up being a cold but clean game weather-wise, the edge is with Josh Allen and the Bills.”

Fox Sports: Bills will defeat Patriots

Geoff Schwartz writes: “The team with the better QB wins. That’s Buffalo.”

NFL playoff odds:

Pete Fiutak writes: “It stinks that these two are playing in the Wild Card round. Either one could go on a run and either one would do some damage if they didn’t have to play each other. Can New England get everything back up to speed? They’ve now lost three of their last four game after the problems against Miami, and before that was the crazy weather game against Buffalo. You never want to go against Bill Belichick – especially since this is the third time they’ve played in seven weeks – but at home, in front of that crowd, the Buffalo team that’s past the midseason doldrums will rise up against the run. The Patriot defense, placekicking, and coaching will be better.”

Story continues

Will Mac Jones and the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills in their NFL playoff game on Saturday?

Maurice Moton writes: “Allen has thrown for two touchdowns and three interceptions in his last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, which raises some concerns, but he’ll break out of his funk against the Patriots, who yielded 5.7 yards per play in the previous matchup between these teams. Allen can use his legs to lure an extra defender in the box or challenge the Patriots’ 22nd-ranked run defense. Either way, Buffalo will move the ball and come away with the victory.”

Fansided: Bills 27, Patriots 20

Gil Alcaraz IV writes: “Josh Allen must avoid giving the ball away, and the Bills need to get the ground game going. As long as they can do that while putting pressure on Jones, there’s no reason to believe Buffalo can’t come away with a decisive victory. You can never count out Bill Belichick, but the Patriots don’t have the edge in this one.”

NFL playoff TV information:

Five Thirty Eight: Bills have a 70% win probability.

The site gives the Patriots a 30% win probability in the NFL playoff game.

ESPN: Bills have a 61.5% chance to win

The site’s Football Power Index gives the Patriots a 38.5% chance to win in the NFL playoff game.

