Who will the Chicago Bears select at No. 9? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.

The Chicago Bears held the key to the 2023 NFL draft until they traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.

The March 10 move dropped the Bears to No. 9. It’s just the second time in five years the franchise will select in the first round, and an early run on quarterbacks will help general manager Ryan Poles as he evaluates offensive linemen, defensive linemen and likely cornerbacks.

There is a chance four quarterbacks — and maybe a good one — could come off the board before the Bears select. They are unlikely to be in range for Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, and it will be fascinating to see if Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has character questions, slides through the first eight selections. If so, the Bears would be in position to grab one of the most talented players in the draft class.

The Bears own four of the top 64 picks, giving Poles flexibility he has lacked. A potential trade-down scenario at No. 9 would be intriguing if the Bears have a number of similarly graded players remaining on their board. That kind of opportunity likely wouldn’t materialize until they are on the clock.

Chicago Bears picks in 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29)

Round 1: No. 9 overall

Round 2: Nos. 53 and 61

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: Nos. 103 and 133

Round 5: Nos. 136 and 148

Round 7: Nos. 218 and 258

Here’s how Brad Biggs sees the first round of the draft playing out.

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Panthers have cycled through eight starting quarterbacks since the 2018 season, even bringing Cam Newton back for a cameo in 2021. They traded up because they are going to draft one — and Stroud has the traits and frame.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young measured 5-foot-10⅛ at the scouting combine. If he were 6-2, he would be a slam dunk as the top pick — and with that height, the Bears might have stayed put and selected him.

3. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

New Colts coach Shane Steichen spent two seasons working with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. In Richardson, he’ll get a prospect with a ton less college polish but even more dynamic athletic ability.

4. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama

Would new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort consider dealing down again? If not, he’s in position to take the first non-quarterback and get the draft’s most polished pass rusher.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech

The Seahawks already signed Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency, and adding the large and explosive Wilson would complete a total makeover of the front.

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Once considered a potential No. 1 pick, Carter will drop more because of teams needing quarterbacks than his much publicized character concerns.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Coach Josh McDaniels has a capable but injury-prone bridge quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. That gives Levis the opportunity to come along slowly — provided the veteran can remain on the field.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

There is good competition to be the first cornerback drafted. Witherspoon rates the edge because he’s sticky in coverage and physical.

9. Bears (from Panthers): Broderick Jones, LT, Georgia

GM Ryan Poles can go with a lineman on either side of the ball and declare he has filled a pressing need. As a former offensive lineman — and having made only one major addition in free-agent guard Nate Davis — it seems smart to stay on the O-line. Jones is a redshirt sophomore with a sturdy frame and good athleticism. Bears coaches can sort out which side he’ll play on.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

GM Howie Roseman generally sticks to premium positions with high draft picks, and the Eagles can keep a strength a strength by adding Van Ness to a loaded — but aging — front.

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, LT, Northwestern

There’s plenty of debate about whether Skoronski has the arm length to be an elite left tackle. But any team drafting him will get a high-level player who can plug in wherever the greatest need is. Why not try him at left tackle to start?

12. Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

The Texans have needs all over the place. With Smith, they can add an athletic and undersized edge rusher and hope he turns into their version of Haason Reddick.

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., LT, Ohio State

If the Jets finally can close a deal to add Aaron Rodgers, they’re going to want to protect the quarterback in the pocket — and a lineman should be available at No. 13.

14. New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

A cornerback might not be the Patriots’ greatest need, but facing Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and likely Rodgers twice per season means there’s never enough at the position. Offensive tackle is an option too.

15. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

As the Packers transition to the Jordan Love era, getting a quarterback-friendly target in the middle of the field makes a lot of sense.

16. Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Porter’s combination of size, length and speed is tantalizing, and the Commanders have a big need at the position. He’s so talented he could be the first defensive back selected.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The Steelers signed Patrick Peterson, but he’s a cornerback place holder. Banks has the size and strength to fit in well with what coach Mike Tomlin likes to do.

18. Lions: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson last season because they didn’t view the tight end as part of their future. They can replace him with a high-end talent in Kincaid, who was super productive in college and is a smooth route runner.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darnell Wright, RT, Tennessee

Wright is a mountain of a man — and the Buccaneers badly need to upgrade their offensive line.

20. Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison profiles as an instant-impact wide receiver in the NFL. The Seahawks to give QB Geno Smith help on the outside.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Murphy possesses great length and an explosive first step — and the Chargers need to get better up front. It’s a good fit.

Note: Miami Dolphins forfeited the 21st pick

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Whether QB Lamar Jackson’s situation is resolved, the Ravens needs help at wide receiver. Flowers is a little undersized, but he’s skilled on the outside and inside, and that versatility is a plus.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

If the Vikings don’t make a move to bolster the secondary, they can find a weapon to pair with Justin Jefferson. Smith-Njigba is a savvy route runner from the slot.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

The Jaguars need an offensive tackle, but they have to improve on the back end too. Branch is a physical and active slot cornerback.

25. New York Giants: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

QB Daniel Jones had a cast of wide receivers that was arguably less talented than the Bears did last season. Johnston has the length and speed to be a big-time playmaker.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

The Cowboys are getting older up front, and White has a great combination of size, power and quickness. He can likely play multiple spots on the line.

27. Buffalo Bills: Joe Tippmann, C/G, Wisconsin

The Bills have to beef up protection for QB Josh Allen, particularly on the interior, and Tippmann should be able to slot in at any of the three spots.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

An athletic player who moves well, Mauch likely will go from being a left tackle in college to guard in the NFL.

29. Saints (from San Francisco 49ers, Dolphins and Broncos): Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Kancey is an undersized three-technique with a good motor and excellent traits. He has good quickness, but there will be some questions about his size.

30. Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Eagles don’t have a lot of needs. They could go with a cornerback or target a three-down back with the speed to hit home runs on the outside and power to be productive between the tackles.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald, Edge, Iowa State

Some scouts believe McDonald is a better athlete than a football player. The Chiefs need help on the edge after releasing Frank Clark in a cost-cutting move.