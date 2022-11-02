Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, standings ]

The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.

The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.

Latest Premier League

Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group Mohamed Salah’s late goal gives Liverpool home win over Napoli Heung-min Son leaves Marseille vs Tottenham match with head injury

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7

Stream: UEFA.com

Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Manchester City

Napoli

Porto

Tottenham Hotspur

Unseeded

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Eintracht Frankfurt

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Qualified, but not yet seeded or unseeded

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Still in contention

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

AC Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk

Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16? originally appeared on NBCSports.com