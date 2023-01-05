Who will play and who will rest?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don and former NFL safety Tank Williams to preview all of the NFL games from week 18 with an eye towards betting and DFS.

Obviously, the health of Damar Hamlin and the mental health of all NFL players and coaches hangs over this final week of football, and the guys take time to discuss some positive updates and some stories from Tank’s playing career that provide a bit more context about what comes next.

However, with playoff berths on the line, eventually the focus switches to the games and the motivations of each team heading into them. There are some teams that will use this week to rest their starters (Bucs, Giants, Chargers), some that need a win to play again next week (Packers, Jaguars, Titans), and others that are just looking to protect their seeding or potentially move up.

It’s a difficult week to navigate, but the guys have you covered with plenty of suggestions and opinions that you can follow or fade as you prepare for the football weekend.

06:15 Chiefs at Raiders

12:35 Vikings at Bears

15:50 Giants at Eagles

19:00 Patriots at Bills

28:00 Ravens at Bengals

35:45 Panthers at Saints

41:50 Rams at Seahawks

45:50 Cowboys at Commanders

49:45 Browns at Steelers

53:15 Buccaneers at Falcons

56:45 Cardinals at 49ers

61:20 Titans at Jaguars

65:15 Chargers at Broncos

67:25 Jets at Dolphins

70:25 Texans at Colts

72:20 Lions at Packers

