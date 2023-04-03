Who will Kansas City Chiefs pick in 2023 NFL Draft? Here’s The Star’s first mock draft

The Chiefs are just weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held at Union Station in Kansas City.

With free agency in the rear-view window, and armed with 10 draft picks, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff are focused on evaluating prospects. The Chiefs have three picks within the first 100 selections — and 10 overall — meaning they could find some immediate starters or package picks in a trade of some sort.

Today, we present the first of four mock drafts for the Chiefs’ current lineup of selections.

In recent years, The Star’s first mock draft has projected the selections of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020) and linebacker Nick Bolton (2021) within the first two picks. In 2022’s Mock Draft 1.0, The Star listed defensive end George Karlaftis, wide receiver Skyy Moore and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard as Chiefs’ selections.

How our predictions will play out for 2023 remains to be seen., but it’s important to remember that this is speculation season. How media and fans view players or positions of need often doesn’t coincide with the assessments of Veach and his personnel department.

Round 1 (31st overall): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, K-State

After using a first-round pick on Karlaftis in 2022, the Chiefs can stay young on the edge by drafting the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Anudike-Uzomah, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Anudike-Uzomah, a native of the Kansas City metro (Lee’s Summit High), enjoyed a productive collegiate career at K-State, totaling 100 tackles and 20.5 sacks in 27 starts. He also possesses the length and skill-set to fit in nicely with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

While the Chiefs signed pass rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal in free agency, adding Anudike-Uzomah would further address a need on the edge, given the release of Frank Clark and veteran Carlos Dunlap’s current status as an unrestricted free agent.

This selection would ensure stability on the edge for the future with two young pass rushers — Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah — on rookie contracts. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Story continues

Round 2 (63rd): DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The Chiefs stick with defense here by solidifying the interior of their defensive line. Smith has drawn comparisons to former Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith currently projects as a second-round selection, so this would be an ideal spot to grab the former Wolverine if he’s on the board. He totaled 88 tackles, including six for losses, in college.

Smith’s ability to plug the middle as a complementary piece next to Chris Jones would give opposing offenses headaches. The Chiefs brought back defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on a one-year deal for a second straight offseason, but a long-term solution is needed here.

Smith fits the bill. And if the comparisons to Poe prove accurate, imagine the fun that Chiefs coach Andy Reid could have creating new editions of “Hungry Pig Right” and “Bloated Tebow” with Smith in mind.

Round 3 (95th from Miami): WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

The Chiefs lost wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman during free agency, so the selection of Perry, who projects as either a second- or third-round pick, makes sense here.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Perry produced two straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns to finish his college career. He showed a nose for the end zone, too, scoring 28 touchdowns in four seasons at Wake Forest.

The Chiefs enter the draft with a hole at receiver, but their need here shouldn’t be overemphasized. The Chiefs had a revamped receiver corps in 2022 yet still boasted the No. 1 offense and No. 1 passing attack in the league.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore returning from last season’s roster, and it’s easy to forget how much the Chiefs still like Justyn Ross, who landed on injured reserve during training camp last summer.

Grabbing Perry, who clocked a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, would bolster their depth and overall level of competition.

Round 4 (122nd, from Miami): T/G Jaxon Kirkland, Washington

The Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor during free agency to play left tackle but could still use a starting right tackle after Andrew Wylie’s departure in free agency.

Not so fast, though. The Chiefs still have Lucas Niang, who started nine games at right tackle in 2021. He had all of last year to fully recover from a knee injury — the Chiefs didn’t need to push Niang because they had Wylie.

Now Niang projects as the starter, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some quality depth around him. Enter the 6-foot-7, 321-pound Kirkland, who is versatile enough to play tackle on both sides of the line, as well as guard.

Round 4 (134th): RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

The Chiefs have a decision to make: Will they use a fifth-year option on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, their first-round pick from 2020? If not, they’re going to need some depth behind starter Isiah Pacheco.

The 5-foot-9, 206-pound Gray totaled 3,916 yards from scrimmage (3,089 rushing, 827 receiving) and 25 touchdowns in his college career, which was split between Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Gray, a projected fourth- or fifth-round pick, is viewed as a versatile back. His skill-set, especially as a receiver, would fit well in the Chiefs’ version of the West Coast offense.

Round 5 (166th): TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Yes, the Chiefs have all-world Travis Kelce and Noah Gray as the heir apparent. And Jody Fortson was extended a qualifying tender as an exclusive-rights free agent, while veteran Blake Bell returns on another one-year deal.

This selection casts an eye to the future, because Kelce turns 34 on Oct. 5 and it remains to be seen what the Chiefs will do with Fortson. An investment at tight end from Kelce’s alma mater would be a wise move here.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Whyle, who has run a 4.69 time in the 40-yard dash, totaled 88 catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bearcats. And the Chiefs should already have a good scouting report on Whyle after selecting safety Bryan Cook out of Cincinnati last season.

Round 6 (178th from Miami): CB Cory Trice, Purdue

The Chiefs loaded up at cornerback last year, so this isn’t a need. But it never hurts to add depth to your secondary in the pass-happy NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Trice has the size to play in the Chiefs’ press-man scheme and could also play safety if needed. He finished his college career with 106 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Round 6 (217th, compensatory): DL Shakel Brown, Troy

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Brown offers more than size. He’s athletic and clocked a head-turning 4.82 in the 40-yard dash at Troy’s Pro Day. He was also productive in college, totaling 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Adding Brown to the mix provides competition and a player with upside.

Round 7 (249th): WR Antoine Green, North Carolina

At this stage of the draft, teams often seek developmental prospects who can contribute on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Green, who projects as a Day 3 selection, is intriguing. He finished his college career with 90 catches for 1,710 yards, averaging 19 yards per catch, and 15 touchdowns. But he would need to make his mark on special teams, perhaps in a Marcus Kemp-like role.

Round 7 (250th): S Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

The Chiefs reportedly utilized a Top-30 visit with the 5-foot-10, 196-pound Reed, so they have some interest in the former Lobo. Reed finished his college career with 266 tackles, seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed.