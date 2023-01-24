Who went home on ‘The Bachelor’? Find out didn’t get a rose from Zach Shallcross

Ever since Zach Shallcross chose to leave Season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” we’ve been eager to know: Did he find love after the show ended?

We clearly weren’t the only ones who fell for the 26-year-old tech executive, because ABC recently selected him as the latest star of “The Bachelor.”

During Season 27 of the show, which premiered on Jan. 23, Shallcross will get to know 30 ladies in the hopes of finding true love.

The eligible bachelor’s bio describes him as a “a family man at heart” who is both “charismatic” and “endearing.” While searching for love, Shallcross is looking to his parents’ 30+ year marriage as an example of success.

“He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner,” his bio reads.

Will Shallcross finds his soulmate? Check back every week for a breakdown of who stayed, who left and what happened at the end of the episode.

Episode 1

Courting 30 women at once is no small feat, but Shallcross seemed to be up for the challenge in the Season 27 premiere. Greer Blitzer received the first impression rose, putting her in the safe zone along with Brianna Thorbourne who won a rose during the “After the Final Rose” ceremony. Things weren’t as bright for Madison Johnson: Zach told the North Dakota native he couldn’t see a future with her.

Alas, he only had so many roses to hand out, and the 26-year-old had to make some difficult decisions.

Christina Mandrell, Charity Lawson, Bailey Brown, Jess Girod, Genevie Mayo, Davia Bunch, Aly Jacobs, Brooklyn Willie, Kaity Biggar, Anastasia Keramidas, Kylee Russell, Gabi Elnicki, Katherine Izzo, Mercedes Thorthup, Ariel Frenkel, Victoria Jameson, Kimberly Gutierrez and Cat Wong all received roses.

That means the following women were sent home.

Becca Serrano

Becca. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Cara Ammon

Cara. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Holland Parsons

Holland. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Lekha Ravi

Lekha. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Madison

Madison. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Olivia Lewis

Olivia L. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Olivia Miller

Olivia M. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Sonia Sharma

Sonia. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Vanessa Dinh

Vanessa. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Viktoria Eichner

Viktoria E. (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com