Who stood out, what happened on Day 1

Recapping the first day of Dolphins’ training camp on Wednesday:

STARS OF THE DAY

▪ Tyreek Hill, who had two chunk plays on throws from Tua Tagovailoa.

On the first, Hill hauled in a 15-yard slant and scampered past defenders for a long gain, which might have gone a touchdown in a game.

On the second, Tagovailoa threw a beautiful 30-yard sideline completion to Hill.

Tagovailoa also completed a 15-yard pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins are definitely going to expose the middle of the field.

▪ Noah Igbinoghene, who deflected a Tagovailoa pass intended for Hill, and Trill Williams, who picked off Teddy Bridgewater and returned it for a touchdown. Igbinoghene and Williams are competing for the No. 4 cornerback job.

▪ Jaelan Phillips, who had two would-be sacks of Tagovailoa.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

▪ On the first 11 on 11 play in training camp, Hill turned a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa into a very long gain. Then Tagovailoa completed the sideline pass a short time later. If this is a harbinger of 2022, it will be an exciting season.

▪ New cornerback Keion Crossen made a pass breakup of a Teddy Bridgewater pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

▪ Igbinoghene jumped a route to Hill for his defection of Tagovailoa, and Williams ran about 35 yards for a TD on his pick of Bridgewater. Jevon Holland made a nice pass breakup on a Tagovailoa pass to Jaylen Waddle.

NOTABLE

▪ Tagovailoa faced heavy pressure on two of his first four drop backs. Otherwise, protection was decent, and Tagovailoa had a solid day.

▪ Newcomer Mohamed Sanu caught a 10-yard pass from Bridgewater.

▪ Skylar Thompson was off a couple of passes.

▪ Though we are not permitted to report who lined up at what position on the offensive line, we stand by what we’ve reported since March: Barring injuries, the expectation is the line – from left to right – will be Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson.

Eichenberg and Jackson will need to hold off challengers, however.

▪ Waddle caught multiple passes from Tagovailoa and an intermediate pass from Bridgewater. And Tagovailoa connected with Cedrick Wilson Jr for a 15-yard gain.

▪ Bridgewater completed a 25-yard pass to Myles Gaskin, who ran for another 20 yards or so.

HEALTH UPDATE

Cornerback Byron Jones, who had offseason surgery in an area between the ankle and Achilles, is on the physically unable to perform list but expects to be ready for the start of the regular season. Jones and Elijah Campbell (non football injury list) were the only players not to participate in any portion of practice, though Campbell was working on the side.

▪ Left tackle Terron Armstead (offseason knee surgery) participated in parts of practice, including 11 on 11 drills.

▪ Fullback Alec Ingold, who sustained a torn ACL in Week 10 for the Raiders last season, was somewhat involved after missing the offseason program in recovery mode. But he didn’t participate in 11 on 11 drills.

▪ Raheem Mostert, fully cleared after his Week 1 knee injury last season, was wearing a black compression sleeve on his leg but is moving around well.